Elementary school goes virtual Friday due to number of students, staff in quarantine
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MECKLENBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Clarksville Elementary School is switching to virtual learning Friday due to the number of students and employees in quarantine.
The school district says it will make a decision about next week on Monday - which is a scheduled holiday.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.