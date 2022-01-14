Elementary school goes virtual Friday due to number of students, staff in quarantine

MECKLENBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Clarksville Elementary School is switching to virtual learning Friday due to the number of students and employees in quarantine.

Clarksville Elementary School Virtual Day - Friday, January 14, 2022 Dear Parents and or Guardians: As you know,... Posted by Mecklenburg County Public Schools on Thursday, January 13, 2022

The school district says it will make a decision about next week on Monday - which is a scheduled holiday.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.