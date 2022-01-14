Healthcare Pros
DMV looking for participants in new highway safety campaign

The effort is to persuade unsafe drivers to change their behavior behind the wheel.(KVLY)
By Joi Bass
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Department of Motor Vehicles is looking for Virginians who are willing to share their stories as part of a new highway safety campaign.

The effort is to persuade unsafe drivers to change their behavior behind the wheel.

Highway safety topics in the campaign include the following:

  • Drunk driving prevention
  • Seat belt safety
  • Speeding prevention
  • Distracted driving awareness

Virginians who have been impacted by a crash involving one of those factors and are willing to share their stories can fill out an online form.

Richard Holcomb, who serves as the DMV Commissioner and the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative spoke about the campaign.

“Stories of heartbreak and loss are never easy to share, but many are willing to tell theirs to try to prevent future tragedies from occurring,” Holcomb said.

“We hope that by seeing and hearing how unsafe drivers so drastically affect other people’s lives, other drivers will be compelled to do the right thing - buckling up and following a safe speed and never driving impaired or distracted. Simple, purposeful actions save lives.”

