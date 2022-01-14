City to host Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day recognition ceremony virtually

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Martin Luther King Day is celebrated as a National Day of Service, and the City of Richmond is hosting a recognition ceremony to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Richmond will host “A Day On, Not a Day off” featuring Mayor Levar Stoney, Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras, and City Council members.

This National Day of Service celebration is organized by the Department of Parks, Recreation, and Community Facilities Office on Volunteerism (Neighbor-To-Neighbor), the AmeriCorps program, the Black History Museum, and the Valentine Museum.

Also, Parks and Recreation have coordinated service projects at G.H. Reid Elementary School and at the Historic Slave Trail, weather permitting.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place at both locations.

