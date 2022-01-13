Healthcare Pros
Virginia DMV implements new system that identifies commerical vehicles traveling with bad tires

There are currently 13 permanent motor carrier service centers and 12 mobile crews throughout the Commonwealth.
By Joi Bass
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles has implemented a new system that helps make highways safer.

Tire Anomaly and Classification System (TACS) enables weigh station technicians to identify commercial vehicles traveling with flat, missing, mismatched, or underinflated tires and call the driver into the station to arrange for a repair.

Shannon Valentine, the Secretary of Transportation spoke about this innovative tire technology.

“Bringing TACS on board is yet another commitment toward innovative solutions to make the Commonwealth’s roads safer,” Valentine said.

Richard D. Holcomb, who serves as the DMV Commissioner and the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative also spoke about the impact of TACS.

“Tire blowouts can cause serious crashes. By detecting unsafe tires, most times before a truck driver even knows there is a problem, we can prevent crashes from occurring and save lives,” Holcomb said.

DMV says there are currently 13 permanent motor carrier service centers and 12 mobile crews throughout the Commonwealth.

These centers are usually staffed with weight compliance agents who weigh vehicles, collect truck data, and partner with Virginia State Police to issue citations for non-compliance.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

