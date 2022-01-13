VDOT says Richmond crews are ready for weekend’s winter weather

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says its Richmond District is ready for this weekend’s incoming winter storm.

Crews started pretreating some areas Thursday night and complete work by Friday night. All major interstates and routes will be treated with salt water brine to reduce ice build-up.

“The forecast is still changing rapidly, but we are hard at work pretreating our routes and loading up our equipment. All of our supplies – fuel, salt, sand – are in good shape and we are prepared for whatever this storm may bring,” said Gary Jennings, Acting Richmond District Maintenance Engineer. “VDOT is dedicated to the safety of travelers and will work hard to address any hazardous conditions such as ice, accumulating snow and falling trees.”

VDOT acknowledges they may be treating roads a bit early for Sunday, but since the forecast is calling for snow first, they don’t have to worry about rain washing away the treatment.

“This is pretty normal,” said Sara Owens, VDOT spokesperson. “We normally pretreat about 24 to 48 hours before a storm, but we’re just getting ahead of it. We’ve got a lot of routes to pretreat.”>

Crews will work in 12-hour rotating shifts, 24 hours a day until the roads are safe and passable.

VDOT says plows will be used in areas when the snow has accumulated two or more inches.

All of these preps come as crews continue to clean up debris from the winter storm on Monday, Jan. 3. That includes routes in Goochland, Powhatan and western Hanover counties. Those operations will be suspended for a short time until this next winter event ends.

Officials continue to encourage drivers to delay nonessential travel during snow and ice storms. For more winter driving information, visit VDOT’s winter weather page.

