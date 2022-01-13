Thursday Forecast: Increasing clouds on the warmest day of the week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Warmest day of the week today as we keep watching a winter storm for Sunday.

Thursday: Increasing Clouds to a Mostly cloudy. High: 54

Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Lows near 30, highs in the mid and upper 40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cold. Lows near 20, highs in the low 30s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS for Sunday and Monday for a storm to bring snow, mix and rain.

Sunday: First Alert Weather Day: Cloudy, windy and cold with snow arriving in the afternoon. A few hours of accumulating snow, then Changing to rain during the later afternoon and evening. Could change back to snow as it exits early Monday. Areas NW of Richmond get more snow while areas SE get more rain. Precipitation types dependent on storm track! Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the upper 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 90%)

Monday: First Alert Weather Day: Snow or rain showers possible in the early morning otherwise decreasing clouds, breezy and cold. Lows near 30, highs near 40. (AM Precipitation Chance: 40%)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the low 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 40s.

