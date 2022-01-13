Ten rescued in Richmond motel fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Ten people are safe after being rescued from a motel fire that spread rapidly from floor to floor in Richmond.

In a release, police say the fire happened around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 at the Richmond Inn located at 6346 Midlothian Turnpike.

Two officers were already on scene when they came across the fire at the back of the motel. The officers were able to get inside the room that was on fire and evacuate guests.

Police say as the fire reached the second floor, officers were able to break down multiple entryways and eight to ten guests were rescued from motel rooms that were filling with smoke and in the path of the fire.

Once Richmond Fire crews arrived officers were able to fully evacuate all the guests.

One of the officers was treated on scene for minor smoke inhalation, but none of the guests were injured.

