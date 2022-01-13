Healthcare Pros
Teen placed on sex offender registry after school assaults

Judge Pamela Brooks said she had never previously ordered a juvenile offender onto the registry...
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LEESBURG, Va. (AP) - A northern Virginia teenager found guilty of sexually assaulting classmates at two separate schools has been ordered to attend a locked, residential treatment facility until he turns 18.

The 15-year-old boy was also ordered Wednesday to be placed on the sex offender registry at a hearing in a juvenile court in Loudoun County.

Judge Pamela Brooks said she had never previously ordered a juvenile offender onto the registry but said the boy’s psychological reports were frightening and compelled her to do so.

The assaults in Loudoun County last year and had become embroiled in political and cultural battles over the school system’s handling of the case.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

