‘She’s never been gone for this long’: Powhatan 16-year-old missing for over two months, deputies say

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a runaway/missing juvenile.

In a release, deputies say Joni Bradley was reported missing on Nov. 09, 2021. Powhatan Sheriff Bradford Nunnally says she ran away following a doctor’s appointment. She told her father she left her phone inside at the appointment.

“Shortly thereafter she was observed on video leaving, exiting the rear of that building alone,” Sheriff Bradford Nunnally said.

Her family says this is the fourth time Joni Bradley has run away. The first time in 2019, she was discovered a day later. The second and third time, it took about a week to find her. This time it’s been two whole months. Her stepmom says 64 days gone and off the grid is out of character for her daughter.

“She’s never been gone for this long ever,” Joni’s Stepmother, Kelli Bradley said. “Not just texting and calling but everything has been null and void since November 9. In my heart, I don’t feel like she’s okay. And I need help to find her.”

Kelli Bradley spoke through tears speaking about her step-daughter. She fears this time around, something worse may have happened to Joni.

“It’s been 64 days today without sleeping and eating properly and it’s been a really long time,” Kelli Bradley said.

That has Sheriff Nunnally concerned as well.

“She has been gone for over two months and this is an unusual length of time,” he said.

Kelli Bradley says before Joni’s disappearance, she was battling a number of mental health challenges but had made progress.

“She was in the hospital, she had in-home therapists that would come to our home. We had a family therapist. We were all kind of working together,” she said. “I wasn’t ready for this. I didn’t think this was gonna happen.”

According to the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children, mental health struggles are a risk factor when it comes to endangered runaways.

In 2020, more than 30,000 children were reported missing and 91% were considered runaways.

Joni Bradley may have purple and black hair but changes it frequently.

Deputies say she is in need of medication and unknown persons may be assisting her. If you have seen Joni or have tip, call 804-598-5656.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.