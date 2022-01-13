School leaders to host town hall meeting on safety, security in Hopewell Schools
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The Hopewell School district is inviting everyone to attend an in-person town hall meeting on safety and security.
School leaders want to work with families to come up with solutions to keep children safe while at school.
The meeting is happening Thursday evening from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Hopewell High School Auditorium.
