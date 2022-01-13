Healthcare Pros
Richmond leaders hold final vote on future of Robert E. Lee statue

Richmond city leaders officially voted in favor of accepting the state's donation of the Robert...
Richmond city leaders officially voted in favor of accepting the state’s donation of the Robert E. Lee statue that once stood on Monument Avenue.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond city leaders officially voted in favor of accepting the state’s donation of the Robert E. Lee statue that once stood on Monument Avenue.

This comes after a public hearing was held Wednesday night in the second of two meetings to formally accept the $12 million donation.

Previously, the City of Richmond said the transfer will include the state-owned Robert E. Lee statue and pedestal, along with all other Confederate statues and their pedestals that have already been removed.

“Entrusting the future of these monuments and pedestals to two of our most respected institutions is the right thing to do,” Stoney said at the time.

While there was a lot of controversy surrounding the statue’s removal, only one person spoke up at tonight’s meeting about this next move.

“While I support the city taking the land and the statue from the state, I must say that I am strongly opposed to giving the statues to the black history museum,” the Richmond resident said.

It’s not clear exactly when the statue will be handed over to the Black History Museum.

