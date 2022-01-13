Healthcare Pros
Police searching for missing Petersburg man last seen in Chesterfield County

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police is asking for help finding a Petersburg man who was last seen in Chesterfield County.

Michael Allen Winn was last seen around 6 p.m. on Dec. 16, 2021, in the Chesterfield County government complex off of Iron Bridge Rd. He left the complex on foot and it is believed that he was trying to make his way home to Petersburg.

He was reported missing to the Virginia State Police on Jan. 7, 2022. Since then, state police have assisted the family with checking area hospitals, shelters, etc. in the hope of helping them locate him.

Anyone with information about where he is or if someone saw a pedestrian on Iron Bridge Rd. or Route 1 who looks like Winn, call Virginia State Police at 804-609-5656.

