Police: Road closures to be expected ahead of MLK Day, Lobby Day 2022

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is reminding residents of street closures and other traffic advisories ahead of Martin Luther King Day and Lobby Day 2022 in Capitol Square and downtown.

Street closures announced ahead of MLK Day and Lobby Day. Please plan ahead to avoid traffic delays and avoid parking in No Parking areas.

Starting at 5:00 a.m. on Jan. 17, traffic flows in the areas will be impacted, and towing will be enforced within the No Parking Zones.

Police say if you live in the area surrounding Capitol Square and downtown, expect disruptions to your usual routes and plan accordingly.

No Parking Zones between the hours of 5 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Towing will be enforced in these areas starting at 5 a.m. Monday, January 17, 2022

· E. Broad Street (Both Sides) between N. 5th & N. 14th Street

· N. 8th Street (Both Sides) between E. Broad & Main Street

· N. 9th Street (Both Sides) between E. Broad & Main Street

· E. Grace Street (Both Sides) between N. 8th & 9th Street

· E. Franklin Street (Both Sides) between N. 8th & 9th Street

· E. Main Street (Both Sides) between N. 8th & 14th Street

· N. 12th Street (Both Sides) between E. Main & Bank Street

· N. 14th Street (Both Sides) between E. Broad & Main Street

Street closures for Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, between the hours of 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.

· 900-1300 Blk. E. Main Street between N. 9th & 14th Street

· 00-200 Blk. N. 9th Street between E. Main & Broad Street

· 800 Blk. E. Franklin Street between N. 8th & 9th Street

· 800 Blk. E. Grace Street between N. 8th & 9th Street

· Bank Street between 12th & 14th Street

· S. 10th Street between E. Main & Cary Street

· S. 12th Street between E. Main & Cary Street

· S. 13th Street between E. Main & Cary Street

