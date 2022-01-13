Healthcare Pros
Police: Road closures to be expected ahead of MLK Day, Lobby Day 2022

These no parking zones and other advisories go into effect Jan. 17 at 5:00 a.m.
These no parking zones and other advisories go into effect Jan. 17 at 5:00 a.m.(Richmond Police Department)
By Joi Bass
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is reminding residents of street closures and other traffic advisories ahead of Martin Luther King Day and Lobby Day 2022 in Capitol Square and downtown.

Starting at 5:00 a.m. on Jan. 17, traffic flows in the areas will be impacted, and towing will be enforced within the No Parking Zones.

Police say if you live in the area surrounding Capitol Square and downtown, expect disruptions to your usual routes and plan accordingly.

No Parking Zones between the hours of 5 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Towing will be enforced in these areas starting at 5 a.m. Monday, January 17, 2022

· E. Broad Street (Both Sides) between N. 5th & N. 14th Street

· N. 8th Street (Both Sides) between E. Broad & Main Street

· N. 9th Street (Both Sides) between E. Broad & Main Street

· E. Grace Street (Both Sides) between N. 8th & 9th Street

· E. Franklin Street (Both Sides) between N. 8th & 9th Street

· E. Main Street (Both Sides) between N. 8th & 14th Street

· N. 12th Street (Both Sides) between E. Main & Bank Street

· N. 14th Street (Both Sides) between E. Broad & Main Street

Street closures for Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, between the hours of 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.

· 900-1300 Blk. E. Main Street between N. 9th & 14th Street

· 00-200 Blk. N. 9th Street between E. Main & Broad Street

· 800 Blk. E. Franklin Street between N. 8th & 9th Street

· 800 Blk. E. Grace Street between N. 8th & 9th Street

· Bank Street between 12th & 14th Street

· S. 10th Street between E. Main & Cary Street

· S. 12th Street between E. Main & Cary Street

· S. 13th Street between E. Main & Cary Street

