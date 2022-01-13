Pedestrian killed in crash on I-95

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead after they were hit by a vehicle on I-95 north overnight Wednesday, according to Virginia State Police.

VDOT says multiple cars were involved. It’s not clear if anyone else was hurt. The person who died has not been identified.

Crews blocked off the interstate near Woods Edge Road around 11 p.m. because of the crash. It reopened around 5 a.m.

