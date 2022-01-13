Healthcare Pros
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-95

VDOT says multiple cars were involved in crash
I-95 North was blocked off overnight Thursday near Woods Edge Road.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:56 AM EST
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead after they were hit by a vehicle on I-95 north overnight Wednesday, according to Virginia State Police.

VDOT says multiple cars were involved. It’s not clear if anyone else was hurt. The person who died has not been identified.

Crews blocked off the interstate near Woods Edge Road around 11 p.m. because of the crash. It reopened around 5 a.m.

