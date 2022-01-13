Healthcare Pros
Over 18,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia | Testing positivity rate drops slightly

Over 18,000 new coronavirus cases were reported throughout Virginia Thursday, as the positivity rate in the Commonwealth slowly declines.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Over 18,000 new coronavirus cases were reported throughout Virginia Thursday, as the positivity rate in the Commonwealth slowly declines.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,334,198 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Jan. 13, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

On Wednesday, 18,942 new cases were reported. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated people, click here.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 15,785 deaths, with 35 reported in the past 24 hours.

Currently, there are 3,894 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association (VHHA).

According to Julian Walker with the VHHA, a hospitalization is only added to the total count if it’s the primary reason the patient is hospitalized. For example, if someone went to a hospital with a broken bone and tested positive, they wouldn’t be counted in the coronavirus bed count.

“That is the standard for how we collect the data in the survey that informs the dashboard,” Walker said. ”The question is specifically worded to indicate that we are looking for hospitalizations where COVID is the primary cause.”

On Thursday, the 7-day testing positivity rate dropped to 35.6%. Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 6,384 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 101,039 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 11,694,832 PCR COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

  • Chesterfield: 57,307 cases, 1,268 hospitalizations, 611 deaths
  • Henrico: 51,281 cases, 1,318 hospitalizations, 754 deaths
  • Richmond: 35,646 cases, 1,004 hospitalizations, 394 deaths
  • Hanover: 17,186 cases, 408 hospitalizations, 209 deaths
  • Petersburg: 6,916 cases, 207 hospitalizations, 111 deaths
  • Goochland: 3,026 cases, 79 hospitalizations, 36 deaths

