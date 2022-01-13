News to Know for Jan. 13: Deadly I-95 crash; Northam says goodbye; Mostly cloudy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway following a deadly crash on I-95 this morning, but we’ll get into that in a moment. Let’s dive into our top headlines!

Deadly Crash

I-95 North was blocked off overnight Thursday near Woods Edge Road. (WWBT)

New this morning, at least one person is dead after they were hit by a vehicle on I-95 north.

Virginia State Police says the crash happened near mile marker 60.

According to VDOT, multiple vehicles were involved in the crash.

The person killed has not been identified.

Speaking of I-95...

A Petersburg man was injured after he says shots were fired at him on Interstate 95. It’s the second report of gunshots on the interstate in just two days. (Associated Press)

Police are investigating two separate shootings along the highway that happened within 24 hours of each other.

The second shooting happened around 11:30 Tuesday night just a few miles south of where the deadly shooting happened on Monday that claimed the life of a 21-year-old man.

A 33-year-old man says a passing vehicle shot into his car - hitting him - but was not able to give a description of the car.

He was able to take the Wagner Road exit and call 9-1-1 from a gas station.

Northam Says Goodbye

For a fourth and final time - Governor Ralph Northam delivered his State of the Commonwealth Address - looking back on his time in the Executive Mansion.

Northam says during his four year’s there’s been a lot to celebrate like Medicaid expansion, criminal justice reform, and voting access.

While Northam admits there were low points, he spent most of the evening touting his biggest successes - including his response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Northam says his administration has set the Commonwealth up to thrive, but now his vision for its future will be in the hands of incoming Governor Glen Youngkin.

“I wish him the best and I am confident he will lead this commonwealth well because when he succeeds we all succeed,” Northam said.

Youngkin Says Hello

On Saturday, Glenn Youngkin will become Virginia’s 74th Governor. He does so with a list of campaign promises and the backdrop of an ever-changing pandemic.

As soon as the governor-elect takes the oath of office, you can expect a slew of executive actions from his new administration this weekend.

Youngkin says he will repeal a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for about 122,000 state employees as well as mask mandates. He and his wife are both vaccinated and boosted.

The governor-elect says he has other priorities too - including eliminating the grocery tax, giving public school teachers a pay raise, and re-establishing trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

When Youngkin addresses the commonwealth for the first time as governor, he says his message will be one of unity.

“This is the moment for us to come together. This is a moment to recognize we have more that unites us than divides us and the best days of the commonwealth of Virginia are definitely ahead of us,” said Governor-elect Youngkin.

VDOT Apologizes for I-95 Nightmare

There were no reported deaths or injuries from the calamity on Interstate 95, but plenty of outrage from motorists, some of whom were stranded overnight Monday into Tuesday, posting pleas for help on social media. (Source: CNN)

Transportation leaders are apologizing for the mess that left thousands stranded on I-95 for over 24 hours.

The State Transportation Secretary called the scene “heartbreaking.”

A report is being put together by VDOT, state police, and the Department of Emergency Management to find out what went wrong and what lessons can be learned.

VDOT says they also tried to heighten messaging that the winter weather was coming.

“Difficulty in messaging is ‘hey this is gonna be bad,’ and it’s hard to believe that when the temperature is 60 or 70 degrees depending on where you are ... it’s gonna be a major storm,” said Kevin Gregg, VDOT Chief of Maintenance and Operations.

VDOT says they did not pre-treat roads because last week’s storm started as rain.

Cloudy & Warm

Unlike yesterday, today is going to be mostly cloudy.

Temperatures are expected to stay in the lower 50s.

Final Thought

“It is not the strongest or the most intelligent who will survive but those who can best manage change.” -- Charles Darwin

