Henrico student charged with bringing gun to school

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A high school student in Henrico is charged with bringing a gun to school.

School officials at Varina High School received an anonymous tip that a student had a gun in his car on school grounds.

The school’s resource officers quickly found the gun and the student was taken into custody.

“While there is no known threat to any school, these matters are not taken lightly,” Henrico police said in a release.

The student is now charged with possession of a firearm on school property and underage possession of a firearm.

