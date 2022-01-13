Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Henrico student charged with bringing gun to school

School officials at Varina High School received an anonymous tip that a student had a gun in...
School officials at Varina High School received an anonymous tip that a student had a gun in his car on school grounds.(NBC12)
By Kate Albright
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 8:51 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A high school student in Henrico is charged with bringing a gun to school.

School officials at Varina High School received an anonymous tip that a student had a gun in his car on school grounds.

The school’s resource officers quickly found the gun and the student was taken into custody.

“While there is no known threat to any school, these matters are not taken lightly,” Henrico police said in a release.

The student is now charged with possession of a firearm on school property and underage possession of a firearm.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The investigation is ongoing
‘We heard a sea of gunfire erupt’: Police identify man killed in shooting on I-95
Investigators say the explosion happened when flammable vapors caught fire while the top of a...
Officials release cause of Mechanicsville explosion that killed 21-year-old
Forecast model guidance is trending toward a warmer storm for Central Virginia on Sunday which...
First Alert Weather Days: Watching a winter storm potential this weekend
FILE - Health Department worker grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to be handed out during a...
‘COVID is real, it’s here, it’s transmissible’: Henrico declares local emergency as coronavirus cases rise
The Frontline of COVID: Inside the ICU
Richmond area hospital staff ‘in crisis’ as many have no choice but to work while COVID positive

Latest News

Richmond city leaders officially voted in favor of accepting the state’s donation of the Robert...
Richmond leaders hold final vote on future of Robert E. Lee statue
Coal fired units at Dominion Energy’s Chesterfield Power Station would close by 2024 under the...
Herring says Youngkin can’t pull Virginia out of carbon market by executive action
On December 3,2021, Moses Johnson received his white coat while graduating from Howard...
First-generation college grad plans to give back to underserved communities in Richmond
Virginia Democrats continue to make the defense of abortion rights a central issue in their...
Official: Police used fake DNA reports during interrogations