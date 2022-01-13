Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Henrico Schools accepting nominations for 2022 REB Award for Teaching Excellence

The deadline to make a nomination is Feb. 22 at 5:00 p.m.
The deadline to make a nomination is Feb. 22 at 5:00 p.m.(Pexels)
By Joi Bass
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools is now accepting nominations for its 2022 REB Award for Teaching Excellence.

HCPS says the awards provide a tangible, public way to recognize outstanding instructors in the county and give them the means to continue growing.

Honorees receive professional development grants, given to teachers who have distinguished themselves by inspiring classroom performance.

HCPS says grants have been increased and range from $5,000 to $15,000.

Fifteen teachers are selected each year to receive these cash grants to support professional development activities.

Nominations can be made by parents, students, educators, and the community at large. HCPS says you are allowed to only nominate one teacher and teachers cannot be nominated by their principal or themselves.

The deadline to nominate a teacher is Feb. 22 at 5:00 p.m.

To make a nomination, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Forecast model guidance is trending toward a warmer storm for Central Virginia on Sunday which...
First Alert Weather Days: Watching a winter storm potential this weekend
FILE - Health Department worker grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to be handed out during a...
‘COVID is real, it’s here, it’s transmissible’: Henrico declares local emergency as coronavirus cases rise
The investigation is ongoing
‘We heard a sea of gunfire erupt’: Police identify man killed in shooting on I-95
On Saturday, Glenn Youngkin will become Virginia’s 74th Governor. He does so with a list of...
Virginia’s incoming governor talks priorities, pandemic response ahead of inauguration
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police sought person caught on camera rummaging through vehicle in Chesterfield neighborhood

Latest News

Tire Anomaly and Classification System (TACS) enables weigh station technicians to identify...
Virginia DMV implements new system that identifies commerical vehicles traveling with bad tires
Keith Barker & Shaunna Drinkwater
Deputies: Parents arrested after 10-month-old suffers from cardiac arrest after breathing in controlled substance
As of Jan. 13, at least 6,682,205 people in Virginia have received their first dose of the...
Over 68% of Virginians fully vaccinated | More than 14 million vaccines administered
Over 18,000 new coronavirus cases were reported throughout Virginia Thursday, as the positivity...
Over 18,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia | Testing positivity rate drops slightly