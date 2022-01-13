Henrico Schools accepting nominations for 2022 REB Award for Teaching Excellence

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools is now accepting nominations for its 2022 REB Award for Teaching Excellence.

HCPS says the awards provide a tangible, public way to recognize outstanding instructors in the county and give them the means to continue growing.

Honorees receive professional development grants, given to teachers who have distinguished themselves by inspiring classroom performance.

HCPS says grants have been increased and range from $5,000 to $15,000.

Fifteen teachers are selected each year to receive these cash grants to support professional development activities.

Nominations can be made by parents, students, educators, and the community at large. HCPS says you are allowed to only nominate one teacher and teachers cannot be nominated by their principal or themselves.

The deadline to nominate a teacher is Feb. 22 at 5:00 p.m.

To make a nomination, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.