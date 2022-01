Glenn Youngkin’s gubernatorial inauguration is Saturday | Here’s what you need to know

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A transition of power in the Commonwealth is now just four days away with the inauguration of Virginia’s 74th governor Glenn Youngkin.

More than 200 Virginia National Guard personnel will be on-duty, firing a 19-gun artillery salute, conducting a flyover with F-22 fighter jets, marshaling the inaugural parade and even playing music.

Capitol Square is already closed in preparation for the ceremony and will remain that way through Jan. 15.

Road closures start throughout the area at 5 a.m. Saturday and will last until 4 p.m. Towing will be enforced. A full list of the no parking zones and road closures are listed below.

Police say rideshare designated pick-up and drop-off will be available at the Pulse station located in the 800 block of East Broad Street and will be accessible on the north side of the street.

People with tickets to the Inauguration can access the area starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

The event will also be covered on NBC12 and all our digital platforms, including our channel on Amazon Fire, our news app and Facebook starting at 11:30 a.m.

List of no parking zones and closures:

Grace Street between Belvidere & N. 9th Street

N. Henry between W. Franklin & Broad Street

N. Monroe between W. Franklin & Broad Street

N. Madison between W. Franklin & Broad Street

N. Jefferson between W. Franklin & Broad Street

N. Adams between W. Main & Broad Street

N. Foushee between E. Franklin & Broad Street

N. 1st Street between E. Franklin & Broad Street

N. 2nd Street between E. Franklin & Broad Street

N. 3rd Street between E. Franklin & Broad Street

N. 4th Street between E. Franklin & Broad Street

N. 5th Street between E. Franklin & Broad Street

N. 6th Street between E. Franklin & Broad Street

N. 7th Street between E. Main & Broad Street

N. 8th Street between E. Franklin & Broad Street

N. 9th Street between E. Main & Broad Street

N. 10th Street between Bank & E. Main Street

N. 12th Street between Bank & E. Main Street

Governor Street between E. Broad & Bank Street

N. 10th Street between E. Broad & Capital Street

N. 11th Street E. Board & Capital Street

Bank Street between N. 9th & Governor Street

E. Franklin Street between 6th and 9th Street

For more information on Youngkin’s inauguration, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.