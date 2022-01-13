Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Founder of Oath Keepers, 10 others charged with seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder and president of the pro gun rights organization Oath Keepers...
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder and president of the pro gun rights organization Oath Keepers speaks during a gun rights rally at the Connecticut State Capitol in Hartford, Conn., Saturday April 20, 2013. Rhodes has been arrested and charged with seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The Justice Department announced the charges against Rhodes on Thursday.(AP Photo/Journal Inquirer, Jared Ramsdell, File)
By MICHAEL BALSAMO, COLLEEN LONG and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Stewart Rhodes, the founder and leader of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group, has been arrested and charged with seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, authorities said Thursday.

Rhodes is the highest-ranking member of an extremist group to be arrested in the deadly siege and it is the first time the Justice Department has brought a seditious conspiracy charge in connection with the attack on the Capitol.

Rhodes is charged along with more than a dozen other members and associates of the Oath Keepers, who authorities say came to Washington intent on stopping the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.

Rhodes did not enter the Capitol building on Jan. 6 but is accused of helping put into motion the violence that disrupted the certification of the vote. The Oath Keepers case is the largest conspiracy case federal authorities have brought so far over Jan. 6, when thousands of pro-Trump rioters stormed past police barriers and smashed windows, injuring dozens of officers and sending lawmakers running.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Forecast model guidance is trending toward a warmer storm for Central Virginia on Sunday which...
First Alert Weather Days: Watching a winter storm potential this weekend
FILE - Health Department worker grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to be handed out during a...
‘COVID is real, it’s here, it’s transmissible’: Henrico declares local emergency as coronavirus cases rise
The investigation is ongoing
‘We heard a sea of gunfire erupt’: Police identify man killed in shooting on I-95
On Saturday, Glenn Youngkin will become Virginia’s 74th Governor. He does so with a list of...
Virginia’s incoming governor talks priorities, pandemic response ahead of inauguration
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police sought person caught on camera rummaging through vehicle in Chesterfield neighborhood

Latest News

People wait hours in local COVID testing lines
Texas woman spends three days in line waiting for COVID-19 test
President Joe Biden also announced that starting next week 1,000 military medical personnel...
Biden to double free COVID tests, add N95s, to fight omicron
Tire Anomaly and Classification System (TACS) enables weigh station technicians to identify...
Virginia DMV implements new system that identifies commerical vehicles traveling with bad tires
FILE - In this Sunday, April 11, 2021 file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks during an...
Queen removes Prince Andrew’s military roles, patronages