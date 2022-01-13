Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Deputies: Parents arrested after 10-month-old suffers from cardiac arrest after breathing in controlled substance

Keith Barker & Shaunna Drinkwater
Keith Barker & Shaunna Drinkwater(Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people in a child neglect case.

Deputies say on Jan. 10, they and Hanover Fire-EMS responded to the 9200 block of Beaverdam Trail for the report of a 10-month-old in cardiac arrest.

Once on scene, first-responders assisted the child and transported the child to a local hospital.

Investigators say illegal narcotics were in the home at the time of the cardiac arrest. Investigators believe that the child breathed in the narcotic which caused the cardiac event.

Deputies arrested and charged the child’s parents, Keith Barker, 43, and Shaunna Drinkwater, 25, with felony possession of a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance and felony child neglect.

The child made a full recovery and is currently staying with a family member.

Barker was transported to the Henrico County Jail on outstanding warrants and is being held without bond.

As for Drinkwater, she was transported to the Pamunkey Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Forecast model guidance is trending toward a warmer storm for Central Virginia on Sunday which...
First Alert Weather Days: Watching a winter storm potential this weekend
FILE - Health Department worker grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to be handed out during a...
‘COVID is real, it’s here, it’s transmissible’: Henrico declares local emergency as coronavirus cases rise
The investigation is ongoing
‘We heard a sea of gunfire erupt’: Police identify man killed in shooting on I-95
On Saturday, Glenn Youngkin will become Virginia’s 74th Governor. He does so with a list of...
Virginia’s incoming governor talks priorities, pandemic response ahead of inauguration
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police sought person caught on camera rummaging through vehicle in Chesterfield neighborhood

Latest News

As of Jan. 13, at least 6,682,205 people in Virginia have received their first dose of the...
Over 68% of Virginians fully vaccinated | More than 14 million vaccines administered
Over 18,000 new coronavirus cases were reported throughout Virginia Thursday, as the positivity...
Over 18,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia | Testing positivity rate drops slightly
The area will be closed from Jan. 10 through Jan. 15 in order to prepare for the Inauguration...
Virginia National Guard to play big role in Gubernatorial Inauguration
The Virginia Beach republican says there’s really not any area of state government that the...
Incoming Virginia Attorney General-elect talks priorities, investigations