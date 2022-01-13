Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Delta extends life of expiring travel vouchers from pandemic

Atlanta-based Delta said Wednesday those vouchers will now extend through the end of 2023.
Atlanta-based Delta said Wednesday those vouchers will now extend through the end of 2023.(Source: Delta Air Lines)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:59 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines said Wednesday it will extend through 2023 the window for customers to rebook credits earned when they purchased but then canceled flights during the pandemic.

Before the announcement, Delta flight credits were set to expire at the end of 2022. The new date will also apply to all tickets bought in 2022. Customers will be able to use the credits throughout 2024 if the trip is booked by Dec. 31, 2023, the airline said.

The move was not immediately matched by American Airlines or United Airlines, where credits are set to expire March 31 and Dec. 31, respectively.

Passengers are entitled to refunds under federal law if the airline cancels their flight. But if the passenger cancels, airlines generally provide only some form of credit or voucher, typically with a one-year expiration.

Refunds have become a major source of airline consumer complaints to the U.S. Transportation Department. Congress is considering legislation that would require airlines to cover lodging, meals and other costs that consumers incur when airlines cancel their flight.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation is ongoing
‘We heard a sea of gunfire erupt’: Police identify man killed in shooting on I-95
Investigators say the explosion happened when flammable vapors caught fire while the top of a...
Officials release cause of Mechanicsville explosion that killed 21-year-old
Forecast model guidance is trending toward a warmer storm for Central Virginia on Sunday which...
First Alert Weather Days: Watching a winter storm potential this weekend
FILE - Health Department worker grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to be handed out during a...
‘COVID is real, it’s here, it’s transmissible’: Henrico declares local emergency as coronavirus cases rise
The Frontline of COVID: Inside the ICU
Richmond area hospital staff ‘in crisis’ as many have no choice but to work while COVID positive

Latest News

Virginia Democrats continue to make the defense of abortion rights a central issue in their...
Official: Police used fake DNA reports during interrogations
Ronnie Spector appears in the press room after performing at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame...
‘60s icon Ronnie Spector, who sang ‘Be My Baby,’ dies at 78
Judge Pamela Brooks said she had never previously ordered a juvenile offender onto the registry...
Teen placed on sex offender registry after school assaults
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris depart after speaking in support of...
Dems switch strategy on voting bill as Biden pushes action