Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

93 people killed in Richmond in 2021; at least 41 cases remain unsolved

By Hannah Eason
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Ninety-three lives were lost to homicides in Richmond in 2021. According to the city’s major crime unit, that the most homicides of any year since 2004.

In December alone, eight people were killed with an eight-day period. And the city’s website reports that at least 41 of those homicides remain unsolved.

The unsolved cases include the death of Shevan Rochester, a 32-year-old security guard killed at work on Nov. 28.

They also include Brianna Whittaker-Oliver, a 27-year-old volunteer at Richmond SPCA who was killed at the Bloom Apartments on the northside.

Just this week, a $5,000 reward was set up for any information leading to the person who murdered Cody Woodson, a 20-year-old VCU student who was shot and killed near campus.

Anyone with information that could help get answers in any of these cases should call Metro Richmond Crime Solvers at 804-780-1000.

And for those who are going day by day without their loved one, there is a homicide support group that meets on the first Wednesday of every month. FOr more information, call 804-646-6754.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Forecast model guidance is trending toward a warmer storm for Central Virginia on Sunday which...
First Alert Weather Days: Watching Sunday’s winter storm
FILE - Health Department worker grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to be handed out during a...
‘COVID is real, it’s here, it’s transmissible’: Henrico declares local emergency as coronavirus cases rise
On Saturday, Glenn Youngkin will become Virginia’s 74th Governor. He does so with a list of...
Virginia’s incoming governor talks priorities, pandemic response ahead of inauguration
The investigation is ongoing
‘We heard a sea of gunfire erupt’: Police identify man killed in shooting on I-95
I-95 North was blocked off overnight Thursday near Woods Edge Road.
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-95

Latest News

Richmond police officers Ben Frazer and Steve Gibson weren’t even supposed to be at the motel,...
Two Richmond police officers rescue 10 people from motel fire
Henrico Schools absentee numbers drop | Changes made to quarantine guidelines
Henrico Schools absentee numbers drop | Changes made to quarantine guidelines
Incoming Virginia Attorney General-elect talks priorities, investigations
Incoming Virginia Attorney General-elect talks priorities, investigations
REC prepares workforce for potential power outages from Sunday’s snowfall
REC prepares workforce for potential power outages from Sunday’s snowfall