93 people killed in Richmond in 2021; at least 41 cases remain unsolved

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Ninety-three lives were lost to homicides in Richmond in 2021. According to the city’s major crime unit, that the most homicides of any year since 2004.

In December alone, eight people were killed with an eight-day period. And the city’s website reports that at least 41 of those homicides remain unsolved.

The unsolved cases include the death of Shevan Rochester, a 32-year-old security guard killed at work on Nov. 28.

They also include Brianna Whittaker-Oliver, a 27-year-old volunteer at Richmond SPCA who was killed at the Bloom Apartments on the northside.

Just this week, a $5,000 reward was set up for any information leading to the person who murdered Cody Woodson, a 20-year-old VCU student who was shot and killed near campus.

Anyone with information that could help get answers in any of these cases should call Metro Richmond Crime Solvers at 804-780-1000.

And for those who are going day by day without their loved one, there is a homicide support group that meets on the first Wednesday of every month. FOr more information, call 804-646-6754.

