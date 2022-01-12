Healthcare Pros
Wednesday Forecast: Warming up a little above average for two days

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS Sunday and Monday for snow
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:07 AM EST
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Not too bad as we climb a touch above average today and tomorrow. Then First Alert Weather Days for Sunday and Monday for a chance of wintry weather.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 50

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in low 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Turning cooler. Lows near 30, highs in the low 40s.

Saturday: A little morning sun, then cloudy and cold. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the low 30s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS for Sunday and Monday for the potential for snow, mix and rain.

Sunday: First Alert Weather Day: Cloudy and cold with snow likely in the afternoon/evening. Changing to rain overnight. Precipitation types dependent on storm track! Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the low 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 80%)

Monday: First Alert Weather Day: Snow or rain showers possible in the early morning otherwise decreasing clouds, breezy and cold. Lows near 30, highs in the upper 30s. (AM Precipitation Chance: 40%)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 20s, highs near 40.

