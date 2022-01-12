Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Ways to fix your credit score

Ways to fix your credit score
Ways to fix your credit score
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The average credit score in the US is 698. That’s according to data from Vantage Score.

Scores between 601 and 660 are considered fair. Bad scores are usually anything between 500 and 600 according to several financial experts.

If you need to boost your score -- Sara Rathner a personal finance expert with Nerdwallet says there are a few things you can do.

Number one is paying your bills on time each month. That includes any sort of loan payments and things like rent and utilities. “Pay your bills on time because late payments especially ones that are more than 30 days late can drop your score by around 100 points. and it’s really hard to come back from that,” said Rathner.

Keep your oldest accounts open. And try to pay down your credit debt as soon as possible so your credit utilization is low-- that’s the percentage of your total credit that you’re using.

Rathner says closing accounts as you pay them off isn’t necessarily a good idea if you’re working on boosting your credit score.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The investigation is ongoing
‘We heard a sea of gunfire erupt’: Police identify man killed in shooting on I-95
Investigators say the explosion happened when flammable vapors caught fire while the top of a...
Officials release cause of Mechanicsville explosion that killed 21-year-old
Potential for winter weather this weekend into the start of next week
First Alert Weather Days: Watching a winter storm potential this weekend
Gov. Ralph Northam speaks at a press conference providing an update on the Commonwealth's...
Gov. Northam issues state of emergency following recent COVID-19 surge
The Frontline of COVID: Inside the ICU
Richmond area hospital staff ‘in crisis’ as many have no choice but to work while COVID positive

Latest News

Potential for winter weather this weekend into the start of next week
First Alert Weather Days: Watching a winter storm potential this weekend
First Alert Weather Days: Watching a winter storm potential this weekend
First Alert Weather Days: Watching a winter storm potential this weekend
VCU's Siegel Center will allow 1,000 fans for men's and women's basketball games this season.
VCU Athletics maintain COVID policy as men’s basketball returns to Siegel Center
Drivers are urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes
Crews still working to fix water main break in Henrico