VDOT says work to clear debris along I-64 could take several weeks

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Drivers on Interstate 64 can expect to see crews clearing trees, limbs and other debris following last week’s major snowstorm.

The work will stretch from Albemarle County to Goochland County and will include shoulder and lane closures. Work zones will be in place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day for three to four weeks.

Crews will be using heavy equipment to load the debris and haul it to disposal sites.

Drivers should be on the lookout for signs and slow down when approaching a work zone.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says thousands of trees fell in a 50-mile stretch of I-64 in Albemarle, Fluvanna, Louisa and Goochland County during the major storm that hit on Jan. 3.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.