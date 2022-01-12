Healthcare Pros
University of Richmond celebrates MLK Day with series of in-person, virtual events

This year's theme will be "We cannot walk alone"
By Joi Bass
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - To celebrate Martin Luther King Day, The University of Richmond will host a series of events during the first weeks of the spring semester.

This year’s theme is “We cannot walk alone” which will be the focus of a number of events and community conversations.

Sylvia Gale, Executive Director for Bonner Center for Civic Engagement spoke about this year’s celebration.

“Collective action defined the Civil Rights Movement in the United States, and there are countless other examples of moments when citizens have come together to make their needs known and enact change that makes our world better for all,” Gale said.

“We are embracing our MLK celebration as a time to invite our community to reflect on how we are meeting the challenges of our time.”

The university says many of their MLK events are specific to the campus community, but the greater community can virtually participate.

Some of the university’s MLK events include the following:

  • Mending Walls Screening and Panel Discussion: Jan. 16 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Lunch and Learn: Dr. and Mrs. Wyatt T. Walker Collection: Jan. 18 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

UR says a series of quotes from MLK and other leaders will be posted around campus and the lake for the community to see through Jan. 21.

To learn more about UR’s MLK celebration or to register for the events, click here.

