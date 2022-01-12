Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

TikTok leads people to self-diagnosing mental health conditions

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The social media platform TikTok is known for its short-form, usually comedic, videos.

Now, mental health professionals say they’re seeing TikTok-users, especially teens and young adults, self-diagnosing in videos about mental health disorders like anxiety or ADHD.

Dr. Robin Hawks, Professor of Psychology and Human Services at Blue Ridge Community College, said it’s important to get a diagnosis through a mental health professional.

“If you attempt to self-diagnose, you can misdiagnose yourself and therefore you seek the wrong treatment or you’re not seeking treatment at all because you don’t know what you have,” Hawks said.

Hawks said it’s important to remember health professionals have a lot of training, especially when it comes to diagnoses.

“What happens is a lot of times people will look at a very simple list and think ‘Oh I have all of that list,’ and think, ‘Oh I must be depressed’ if it’s a list on depression, but diagnosis is much more complicated than that,” Hawks said.

Videos on TikTok often provide those lists. “Put a Finger Down” challenges ask viewers to “put a finger down” if they experience a symptom.

Often, the video ends with a conclusion that if you put more than a few fingers down, you have a specific mental health condition.

“Many disorders are on a continuum from normal to abnormal, and it’s that professional that’s going to help you determine when your symptoms tip over into the abnormal level,” Hawks said.

Although self-diagnosing is bad, mental health awareness is a very good thing, and TikTok brings that to the table.

“They go online, and they see this information on mental health issues, it can be very good because it can bring awareness that maybe there’s a problem that they need to seek out,” Hawks said.

It becomes a problem when the person identifies with a diagnosis and doesn’t seek help, she said. On top of that, social media can often downplay serious conditions.

“People can actually get very caught up in these videos and the social media part of it and normalize what is going on in their life that should not be normalized,” Hawks said.

If you think you have a mental health condition, reach out to a professional.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation is ongoing
‘We heard a sea of gunfire erupt’: Police identify man killed in shooting on I-95
Investigators say the explosion happened when flammable vapors caught fire while the top of a...
Officials release cause of Mechanicsville explosion that killed 21-year-old
Forecast model guidance is trending toward a warmer storm for Central Virginia on Sunday which...
First Alert Weather Days: Watching a winter storm potential this weekend
FILE - Health Department worker grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to be handed out during a...
‘COVID is real, it’s here, it’s transmissible’: Henrico declares local emergency as coronavirus cases rise
The Frontline of COVID: Inside the ICU
Richmond area hospital staff ‘in crisis’ as many have no choice but to work while COVID positive

Latest News

Over 19,000 new coronavirus cases were reported throughout Virginia Wednesday, as the state...
Over 19,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia | Testing positivity rate drops slightly
All attendees will receive two free doses of Narcan by mail.
Free training offered for opioid overdose and naloxone education
At-home COVID testing (FILE)
UVA Health experts advise timing on your COVID-19 test
VCU's Siegel Center will allow 1,000 fans for men's and women's basketball games this season.
VCU Athletics maintain COVID policy as men’s basketball returns to Siegel Center
VCU game
VCU Athletics maintain COVID policy as men’s Basketball returns to Siegel Center