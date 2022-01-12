Healthcare Pros
Richmond Police search for suspects involved in commercial robbery

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 8:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are enlisting the public’s help in identifying three suspects they say are involved in a commercial robbery.

Police say the robbery occurred at a business in the 5300 block of Hull Street Road on Tuesday at around 2:50 p.m.

An employee of the business told police that three men presented firearms and a knife and robbed the business of cash.

The suspects fled on foot, and police say no one was injured during the ordeal.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

