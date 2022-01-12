Richmond 911 switches to internet-based system

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s Department of Emergency Communications will no longer have to rely on copper wires to transmit calls with a switch to an internet-based 911 system.

The switch was made in October and allows for a more direct connection, reducing the time it takes for a call to reach a dispatcher.

“We are consistently on the forefront of technological innovations,” said Stephen Willoughby, director of the Richmond Department of Emergency Communications. “This advancement to Next Generation 911 allows us to continue to provide outstanding 911 emergency services to the city of Richmond.”

The new system ensures calls are routed to the closest emergency center and helps dispatchers more accurately locate the 911 callers with geographical information systems.

It will also help the department recover more quickly in the event of a natural disaster or other crisis.

“Next Generation 911 not only improves our system now, but it also will allow us to take advantage of future technological advances,” Willoughby said. These advances could include accepting the transmission of images and videos and communicating with smart devices and sensors in the future.

Learn more about the upgrade here:

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.