Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Republican concedes special election in Virginia House

(FILE)
(FILE)(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Republican candidate running for Virginia’s House of Delegates conceded the race late Tuesday after unofficial results from a special election showed his Democrat opponent leading.

The outcome in the 89th House District that represents parts of Norfolk will not stop Republicans from taking control of the House as the General Assembly convenes Wednesday.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that Democrat Jackie Glass had a wide lead Tuesday night based on unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections.

Republican opponent Giovanni Dolmo conceded the race and thanked voters in a Facebook message late Tuesday.

The seat in the 89th House District became vacant when former Democratic Del. Jay Jones announced his resignation last month.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

The investigation is ongoing
‘We heard a sea of gunfire erupt’: Police identify man killed in shooting on I-95
Investigators say the explosion happened when flammable vapors caught fire while the top of a...
Officials release cause of Mechanicsville explosion that killed 21-year-old
Forecast model guidance is trending toward a warmer storm for Central Virginia on Sunday which...
First Alert Weather Days: Watching a winter storm potential this weekend
FILE - Health Department worker grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to be handed out during a...
Henrico declares local emergency as coronavirus cases rise
The Frontline of COVID: Inside the ICU
Richmond area hospital staff ‘in crisis’ as many have no choice but to work while COVID positive

Latest News

Forecast model guidance is trending toward a warmer storm for Central Virginia on Sunday which...
First Alert Weather Days: Watching a winter storm potential this weekend
This year's theme will be "We cannot walk alone"
University of Richmond celebrates MLK Day with series of in-person, virtual events
Over 19,000 new coronavirus cases were reported throughout Virginia Wednesday, as the state...
Over 19,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia | Testing positivity rate drops slightly
All attendees will receive two free doses of Narcan by mail.
Free training offered for opioid overdose and naloxone education
As of Jan. 12, at least 6,675,697 people in Virginia have received their first dose of the...
Over 68% of Virginians fully vaccinated | More than 14 million vaccines administered