Republican concedes special election in Virginia House

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Republican candidate running for Virginia’s House of Delegates conceded the race late Tuesday after unofficial results from a special election showed his Democrat opponent leading.

The outcome in the 89th House District that represents parts of Norfolk will not stop Republicans from taking control of the House as the General Assembly convenes Wednesday.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that Democrat Jackie Glass had a wide lead Tuesday night based on unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections.

Republican opponent Giovanni Dolmo conceded the race and thanked voters in a Facebook message late Tuesday.

The seat in the 89th House District became vacant when former Democratic Del. Jay Jones announced his resignation last month.

