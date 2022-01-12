Healthcare Pros
Powhatan 16-year-old missing for over two months, deputies say

Bradley was last seen on Nov. 9, 2021.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a runaway/missing juvenile.

In a release, deputies say Joni Bradley was reported missing on Nov. 09, 2021.

Bradley may have purple and black hair but changes it frequently.

Deputies say she is in need of medication and unknown persons may be assisting her.

