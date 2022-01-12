Powhatan 16-year-old missing for over two months, deputies say

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a runaway/missing juvenile.

In a release, deputies say Joni Bradley was reported missing on Nov. 09, 2021.

Bradley may have purple and black hair but changes it frequently.

Deputies say she is in need of medication and unknown persons may be assisting her.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.