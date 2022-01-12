Power back on for most in Louisa County following winter storm

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Fewer than 100 people remain without power in Louisa County eight days after last week’s winter storm. Rappahannock Electric says that 99 percent of its customers have the lights back on.

At one point, REC had nearly 100,000 customers without power. The company discovered more than 600 power poles were broken - many due to fallen trees.

REC says that most people should have their power back on by Wednesday but some outages may linger into Thursday.

“While relatively few in comparison, these remaining outages involve complicated repairs that include multiple pole replacements to restore power to just a couple of homes at a time,” said Casey Hollins, Managing Director – Communications and Public Relations. “More than 1,200 REC crews, mutual-aid workers and contractors continue to blanket damage sites and make repairs as quickly and safely as they can.”

Two of the remaining outages are in Louisa County where there is substantial damage. Crews continue to work in both the Yanceyville Road area in Shannon Hills and the Warbonnet Trail area of Louisa.

Meantime, REC is closely monitoring the weekend weather forecast, which calls for a chance of more wintry weather.

