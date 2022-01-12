Police sought person caught on camera rummaging through vehicle in Chesterfield neighborhood

CHESTERFIElD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person they say was caught on camera looking through a vehicle in a neighborhood early Monday morning.

In a Facebook post, police show home surveillance footage of a person rummaging through a vehicle on Enon Oaks place around 4:00 a.m.

Police say they believe this is the same person who may be involved in a vehicle theft that occurred that same morning on Mason Orchard Drive.

