Police sought person caught on camera rummaging through vehicle in Chesterfield neighborhood
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHESTERFIElD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person they say was caught on camera looking through a vehicle in a neighborhood early Monday morning.
In a Facebook post, police show home surveillance footage of a person rummaging through a vehicle on Enon Oaks place around 4:00 a.m.
Police say they believe this is the same person who may be involved in a vehicle theft that occurred that same morning on Mason Orchard Drive.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.