Police sought person caught on camera rummaging through vehicle in Chesterfield neighborhood

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHESTERFIElD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person they say was caught on camera looking through a vehicle in a neighborhood early Monday morning.

In a Facebook post, police show home surveillance footage of a person rummaging through a vehicle on Enon Oaks place around 4:00 a.m.

Chesterfield County Police are working to identify this suspect, who was caught on camera rummaging through a vehicle on Enon Oaks Place at about 4 a.m. on Monday, Jan 10. Detectives believe this suspect may be involved in the theft of a vehicle that occurred the same morning at a nearby residence on Mason Orchard Drive. If you have any information, contact police at 804-748-1251 or Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or p3tips.com/699.

Posted by Chesterfield County Police on Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Police say they believe this is the same person who may be involved in a vehicle theft that occurred that same morning on Mason Orchard Drive.

