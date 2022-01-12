Over 19,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia | Testing positivity rate drops to 35.8%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Over 19,000 new coronavirus cases were reported throughout Virginia Wednesday, as the state passed its previous record - once again - for total hospitalizations.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,315,256 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Jan. 12, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

On Wednesday, 19,836 new cases were reported. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated people, click here.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 15,750 deaths, with 35 reported in the past 24 hours.

Currently, there are 3,899 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association (VHHA).

According to Julian Walker with the VHHA, a hospitalization is only added to the total count if it’s the primary reason the patient is hospitalized. For example, if someone went to a hospital with a broken bone and tested positive, they wouldn’t be counted in the coronavirus bed count.

“That is the standard for how we collect the data in the survey that informs the dashboard,” Walker said. ”The question is specifically worded to indicate that we are looking for hospitalizations where COVID is the primary cause.”

On Wednesday, the 7-day testing positivity rate dropped to 35.8%. Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 6,360 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 100,786 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 11,653,512 PCR COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

Chesterfield: 56,542 cases, 1,268 hospitalizations, 610 deaths

Henrico: 50,648 cases, 1,316 hospitalizations, 754 deaths

Richmond: 35,284 cases, 1,003 hospitalizations, 393 deaths

Hanover: 16,981 cases, 408 hospitalizations, 209 deaths

Petersburg: 6,862 cases, 207 hospitalizations, 109 deaths

Goochland: 3,000 cases, 79 hospitalizations, 35 deaths

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.