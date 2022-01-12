News to Know for Jan. 12: Colonial Heights goes virtual; Henrico declares local emergency; Warm, sunny

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today is going to be a pretty warm day before our chances of snow this weekend, but we’ll get into the forecast in a moment. First, let’s take a look at our top headlines!

Colonial Heights Goes Virtual

(Pexels)

Only for the rest of the week. The district is reporting more than 100 positive cases spread out over five schools - with more than 550 students absent from class amid the surge.

This is the first time schools there have gone fully virtual since the pandemic began.

Sports will also be canceled on the virtual learning days.

Today, the district says it will provide four-day meal bundles to families from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Colonial Heights Middle School.

Read the district’s full release here.

COVID Surge in Henrico

(WAVE 3 News)

Turning to Henrico County, it declared a local emergency as cases in the county continue to soar.

The Henrico County Manager says this will help expedite the process of buying test kits and other supplies.

The local emergency was approved at the board’s meeting Tuesday night after the county reported more than 800 cases per 100,000 residents in the last week - three times the cases that were reported just two weeks ago.

The declaration also follows an increase of absences in the county’s schools and government offices due to COVID-19 cases and quarantines.

I-95 Shooting Update

We now have an update on a Monday night shooting on I-95 that left a 21-year-old dead.

A handful of neighbors who live near mile marker 55, just north of Temple Avenue, told NBC12 they heard a “sea of gunfire erupt” around that time.

Investigators say a Ford Focus with three men and another unknown car with at least two people inside continued driving north.

The driver pulled onto the shoulder of the road near the Ruffin Mill Road exit and Chesterfield and a short time later the other vehicle pulled up and a man hopped out and continued shooting at the Focus.

21-year-old Jamari Phillips was found dead in the backseat of the Focus.

The driver and the other passenger of the Ford Focus ran away when the gunfire erupted, and as for the unknown vehicle - the driver took off and the shooter ran away.

Anyone with information relating to the shooting is asked to contact Virginia State Police at 804-609-5656.

General Assembly Begins

Virginia State Capitol (wdbj7)

The 2022 General Assembly begins today at the state capitol, and Republicans now have power in the House of Delegates and in the Governor’s mansion - creating a different landscape than in recent years.

Some hot-button issues on the table include marijuana legalization, education, and election laws.

Governor Northam is set to give his last State of the Commonwealth Address tonight at 7:00 p.m.

Then, Glenn Youngkin will be sworn in on Saturday.

Speaking of the Inauguration...

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (Andrew Harnik | AP)

In three days, Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin will be sworn in as Virginia’s 74th Governor, and it looks like the Virginia National Guard will play a big role.

More than 200 Virginia National Guard personnel will be on-duty, firing a 19-gun artillery salute, conducting a flyover with F-22 fighter jets, marshaling the inaugural parade, and even playing music.

Road closures start throughout the area at 5 a.m. Saturday and will last until 4 p.m. Towing will be enforced.

The event will also be covered on NBC12 and all our digital platforms, including our channel on Amazon Fire, our news app, and Facebook starting at 11:30 a.m.

Warm & Sunny

Looks like we will start the morning pretty chilly, however, the cold won’t last for long as this afternoon is supposed to be the best weather day of the week!

Today will be mostly sunny and highs in the 50s.

Final Thought

“The desire to reach for the stars is ambitious. The desire to reach hearts is wise.”― Maya Angelou

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.