Mother accused of shaking baby in social media video arrested

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield mother is in police custody, accused of shaking her four-month-old son in a video that was shared on social media.

Police were called at the end of December for the report of a video making its rounds on social media showing a woman “shaking and roughly handling a small infant.”

Officers identified the woman as 20-year-old Astrid Sanchez Diaz and the baby as her 4-month-old son.

“Sanchez Diaz appears to be making threats to the child’s father as she is assaulting their child,” a release said.

At the time, police said the 4-month-old was safe, but they were still searching for Sanchez Diaz. She has since been arrested. It remains unclear what charges she faces.

