Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Mother accused of shaking baby in social media video arrested

Astrid Sanchez Diaz and her son.
Astrid Sanchez Diaz and her son.(Chesterfield Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield mother is in police custody, accused of shaking her four-month-old son in a video that was shared on social media.

Police were called at the end of December for the report of a video making its rounds on social media showing a woman “shaking and roughly handling a small infant.”

Officers identified the woman as 20-year-old Astrid Sanchez Diaz and the baby as her 4-month-old son.

“Sanchez Diaz appears to be making threats to the child’s father as she is assaulting their child,” a release said.

At the time, police said the 4-month-old was safe, but they were still searching for Sanchez Diaz. She has since been arrested. It remains unclear what charges she faces.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The investigation is ongoing
‘We heard a sea of gunfire erupt’: Police identify man killed in shooting on I-95
Investigators say the explosion happened when flammable vapors caught fire while the top of a...
Officials release cause of Mechanicsville explosion that killed 21-year-old
Forecast model guidance is trending toward a warmer storm for Central Virginia on Sunday which...
First Alert Weather Days: Watching a winter storm potential this weekend
FILE - Health Department worker grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to be handed out during a...
Henrico declares local emergency as coronavirus cases rise
The Frontline of COVID: Inside the ICU
Richmond area hospital staff ‘in crisis’ as many have no choice but to work while COVID positive

Latest News

fixing credit score
Ways to fix your credit score
Forecast model guidance is trending toward a warmer storm for Central Virginia on Sunday which...
First Alert Weather Days: Watching a winter storm potential this weekend
This year's theme will be "We cannot walk alone"
University of Richmond celebrates MLK Day with series of in-person, virtual events
Over 19,000 new coronavirus cases were reported throughout Virginia Wednesday, as the state...
Over 19,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia | Testing positivity rate drops slightly