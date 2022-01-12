Live at 7: Gov. Northam to give final State of the Commonwealth address

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam will give his State of the Commonwealth address Wednesday night, recapping his last four years in the executive mansion.

The address comes as Republican Glenn Youngkin prepares to move into power on Saturday.

The theme of tonight’s speech - planned for 7 p.m. - is “Taking care of one another: Honoring historic progress and a challenge to continue this work.”

Northam plans on touting his successes during the pandemic under his administration more than 90 percent of the commonwealth has had at least one shot of a vaccine, and he says he’s proud of how the state has handled the pandemic this far.

Northam says climate change needs to remain a priority in the state and that the state should be investing in new technologies to power its future.

Northam says he’s also proud of how he’s handled education, particularly as it relates to addressing the history of African-Americans in the curriculum. He says moving forward, the commonwealth must understand its past even if it doesn’t make us feel good in order to understand where we’re going.

