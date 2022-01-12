Healthcare Pros
Henrico Schools to expand Adult Education Center to Regency

Construction is expected to start in late February with opening plans for summer 2022
By Joi Bass
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools will be expanding their Adult Education Center after signing a lease with Regency.

HCPS will occupy about 48,500 square feet which will be converted into classrooms for the Adult Education Center.

In a release, Regency says that existing merchants have agreed to relocate into different spaces to allow for a large block of space to become available.

Amy Cashwell, Superintendent of Henrico County Public Schools spoke about the expansion project.

“Community-based learning is a foundation of our learning model, and we are so pleased to have a retail community that is forward-thinking and open to reimagining what learning and classrooms can be,” Cashwell said.

Regency says they expect construction to start in late February, and open in the late summer of 2022.

