Henrico declares local emergency as coronavirus cases rise

FILE - Health Department worker grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to be handed out during a...
FILE - Health Department worker grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to be handed out during a distribution event, Dec. 30, 2021, in Youngstown, Ohio.(AP Photo/David Dermer, File)
By Kate Albright
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 9:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Board of Supervisors declared a local emergency Tuesday as coronavirus cases rise throughout the area.

In a press release, the county’s manager said the emergency will help expedite purchases of test kits and other supplies.

“Over the past few weeks, we’ve watched the omicron variant fuel an unprecedented increase in COVID-19 cases in our community,” County Manager John A. Vithoulkas said. “This emergency order allows us to be nimble and take whatever actions are necessary to help keep our community and employees safe during this most challenging time.”

The local emergency was approved at the board’s meeting Tuesday night after the county reported 814.65 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 residents during the week of Jan. 3. Officials say that is more than three times the case total from just two weeks earlier.

The declaration also follows an increase of absences in the county’s schools and government offices due to COVID-19 cases and quarantines.

For more information on Henrico’s response, go to henrico.us/coronavirus.

