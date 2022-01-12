Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Gunshots reported on I-95 two days in a row

A Petersburg man was injured after he says shots were fired at him on Interstate 95. It’s the...
A Petersburg man was injured after he says shots were fired at him on Interstate 95. It’s the second report of gunshots on the interstate in just two days.(Associated Press)
By Kate Albright
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A Petersburg man was injured after he says shots were fired at him on Interstate 95. It’s the second report of gunshots on the interstate in just two days.

Virginia State Police say they received a call about a vehicle being shot in Petersburg around 11:20 Tuesday night.

RELATED: ‘We heard a sea of gunfire erupt’: Police identify man killed in shooting on I-95

A 33-year-old man driving a white Chevrolet Impala down I-95 was allegedly hit by several gunshots fired by someone in a passing vehicle. The man pulled over on the ramp for Wagner Road and ran to a nearby gas station to call 911.

The man was taken to Southside Regional Medical Center and is expected to be okay.

Police say the victim was unable to provide a vehicle description for the shooter.

The day before Tuesday’s shooting, a 21-year-old man was shot and killed on the same interstate in Chesterfield.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The investigation is ongoing
‘We heard a sea of gunfire erupt’: Police identify man killed in shooting on I-95
Investigators say the explosion happened when flammable vapors caught fire while the top of a...
Officials release cause of Mechanicsville explosion that killed 21-year-old
Forecast model guidance is trending toward a warmer storm for Central Virginia on Sunday which...
First Alert Weather Days: Watching a winter storm potential this weekend
FILE - Health Department worker grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to be handed out during a...
‘COVID is real, it’s here, it’s transmissible’: Henrico declares local emergency as coronavirus cases rise
The Frontline of COVID: Inside the ICU
Richmond area hospital staff ‘in crisis’ as many have no choice but to work while COVID positive

Latest News

Gov. Northam to give final State of the Commonwealth address
Impact of COVID-19 cases on Central Virginia schools
Impact of COVID-19 cases on Central Virginia schools
Henrico declares local emergency as cases spike among county employees
Henrico declares local emergency as cases spike among county employees
Virginia’s incoming governor talks priorities, pandemic response ahead of inauguration
Virginia’s incoming governor talks priorities, pandemic response ahead of inauguration
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, left, welcomes Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, right, and Lt....
Live at 7: Gov. Northam to give final State of the Commonwealth address