Gunshots reported on I-95 two days in a row

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A Petersburg man was injured after he says shots were fired at him on Interstate 95. It’s the second report of gunshots on the interstate in just two days.

Virginia State Police say they received a call about a vehicle being shot in Petersburg around 11:20 Tuesday night.

A 33-year-old man driving a white Chevrolet Impala down I-95 was allegedly hit by several gunshots fired by someone in a passing vehicle. The man pulled over on the ramp for Wagner Road and ran to a nearby gas station to call 911.

The man was taken to Southside Regional Medical Center and is expected to be okay.

Police say the victim was unable to provide a vehicle description for the shooter.

The day before Tuesday’s shooting, a 21-year-old man was shot and killed on the same interstate in Chesterfield.

