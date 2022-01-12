Healthcare Pros
Gov. Ralph Northam’s official portrait unveiled

The portrait unveiled Tuesday depicts Northam in his study in the Executive Mansion, standing next to a Virginia flag and a painting of the Eastern Shore, where he grew up.(Governor Northam's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 7:44 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia officials have unveiled outgoing Gov. Ralph Northam’s official portrait. It will now join the collection of other gubernatorial likenesses on display in the state Capitol.

The portrait unveiled Tuesday depicts Northam in his study in the Executive Mansion, standing next to a Virginia flag and a painting of the Eastern Shore, where he grew up.

It shows the Democrat in a comfortable pose, dressed in a suit with no tie, and one hand in his pocket. Virginia native and Virginia Commonwealth University graduate Stanley Rayfield painted the portrait.

