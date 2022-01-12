Free training offered for opioid overdose and naloxone education

WINCHESTER, Va. (WHSV) - Northwestern Prevention Collaborative, is partnering with Northwestern Community Services Board to offer a free, virtual REVIVE! Training on January 28th from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm.

The one-hour online class provides an overview of how to recognize an opioid overdose, respond to an opioid emergency and administer life-saving naloxone.

Opioids are highly potent, making it relatively easy for accidental overdoses to happen. This training is ideal for those who have loved ones who use or have used opioids in the past, as well as those who have personally used or are using opioids, according to a Northwestern Prevention Collaborative press release.

Those who work in public places or businesses where overdoses may occur can be part of the defense against overdoses, and they are also encouraged to attend this free training.

All attendees will receive two free doses of Narcan by mail. To register, click here.

The Northwestern Prevention Collaborative covers the Lord Fairfax Planning District, encompassing the City of Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren. NPC focuses on education around opioids, marijuana, juuling and alcohol, with dual goals of preventing young people from misusing drugs and reducing the number of overdose deaths.

The Prevention Department at Northwestern Community Services Board has a mission to prevent substance misuse and suicide and to promote mental wellness in the Lord Fairfax Planning District. Find more information here.

