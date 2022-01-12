Healthcare Pros
Driver charged with DUI after striking vehicle in parking lot

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - Deputies in Stafford County have made an arrest following a hit and run on Tuesday evening.

Deputies responded to Davenport Drive for a car accident. The caller told dispatchers that a possible intoxicated driver had struck a vehicle in the parking lot and almost struck a stop sign and fire hydrant.

The driver then sped off onto Red Oak Drive before deputies arrived on scene.

Jenna Briganti, 40, of Fredericksburg was stopped by deputies after she was seen making a wide turn from Red Oak Drive onto Courthouse Road and going into the oncoming lane.

During the traffic stop, deputies located an open container of Brunett’s Pineapple Vodka in Briganti’s vehicle.

Briganti is being charged with the following:

  • DUI (third offense)
  • Refusal second offense
  • Hit and run
  • Obstruction of justice
  • Drinking while driving
  • Traffic lane violation

In a release, the Sheriff’s Office said Briganti was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

