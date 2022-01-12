Crews still working to fix water main break in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police say crews are still working to fix a water main break that occurred in Henrico County on Tuesday.

Traffic Advisory: Due to a water main break at the intersection of W. Broad Street and Bethlehem Road, drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and/or use extreme caution due to freezing temperatures and crews working in the area. @VaDOTRVA #Henrico #TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/zEWio3y4YA — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) January 11, 2022

Police add that it’s still not fixed due to icy road conditions as a result of the water.

This is all happening at the intersection of West Broad Street and Bethlehem Road.

Broad Street is down to one lane in each direction, and drivers are urged to avoid the area and use an alternate route.

