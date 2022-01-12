Crews still working to fix water main break in Henrico
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:02 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police say crews are still working to fix a water main break that occurred in Henrico County on Tuesday.
Police add that it’s still not fixed due to icy road conditions as a result of the water.
This is all happening at the intersection of West Broad Street and Bethlehem Road.
Broad Street is down to one lane in each direction, and drivers are urged to avoid the area and use an alternate route.
