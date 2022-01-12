City Council approves funding for National Slavery Museum in Shockoe Bottom

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This week, City Council members approved funding to begin work on creating a National Slavery Museum in Shockoe Bottom.

According to council documents, the city plans to put the slavery museum at the Lumpkin’s Slave Jail near Main Street Station.

A total of $1.3 million will be transferred to the “Enslaved African Heritage Campus Project” with $300,000 for creating a National Slavery Museum Foundation

