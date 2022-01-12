Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Biden to huddle with Senate Democrats on voting bills

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to meet with Senate Democrats at the Capitol on Thursday, a visit intended to deliver a jolt to the party’s long-stalled push for voting and elections legislation.

Biden is expected to discus potential changes to Senate rules that will be needed to overcome repeated Republican filibusters that have blocked the measures, according to a senior Democratic aide who was familiar with the private meeting and granted anonymity to discuss the visit.

It comes as Democrats are hurtling toward a planned vote on a rules overhaul, despite a lack of consensus within their own party on how to proceed. Biden on Tuesday called for changes to the filibuster during a fiery speech in Atlanta, saying senators must “stand against voter suppression.”

Key senators huddled Wednesday with holdouts in the party in hopes of a breakthrough, including conservative Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona. But with no agreement yet reached, they acknowledged the difficulty ahead.

“I wouldn’t want to delude anybody into thinking this is easy,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, of New York, told reporters Wednesday. “We’re trying to come to a place where 50 senators can support ... a change in the rules, so we can get the votes to pass these bills into law.”

Many Democrats say the moment has come to act decisively in what they view as the civil rights fight of the era. Changing Senate rules early in 2022 would offer perhaps the last, best chance to counteract Republicans’ state-level voting changes before the midterm elections, when Democrats’ House majority and slim hold in the 50-50 Senate could be wiped out.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation is ongoing
‘We heard a sea of gunfire erupt’: Police identify man killed in shooting on I-95
Investigators say the explosion happened when flammable vapors caught fire while the top of a...
Officials release cause of Mechanicsville explosion that killed 21-year-old
Potential for winter weather this weekend into the start of next week
First Alert Weather Days: Watching a winter storm potential this weekend
FILE - Health Department worker grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to be handed out during a...
Henrico declares local emergency as coronavirus cases rise
The Frontline of COVID: Inside the ICU
Richmond area hospital staff ‘in crisis’ as many have no choice but to work while COVID positive

Latest News

Over 19,000 new coronavirus cases were reported throughout Virginia Wednesday, as the state...
Over 19,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia | Testing positivity rate drops to 35.8%
In this Sunday, April 11, 2021, file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks. during a television...
Giuffre’s Prince Andrew suit goes ahead despite Epstein deal
In remarks during a memorial service on Wednesady, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said...
Schumer pays tribute to Reid
As of Jan. 12, at least 6,675,697 people in Virginia have received their first dose of the...
Over 68% of Virginians fully vaccinated | More than 14 million vaccines administered