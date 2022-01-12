Healthcare Pros
2022 General Assembly begins with hot-button issues on the table

The 2022 General Assembly session begins on Wednesday with several hot-button issues on the table.
The 2022 General Assembly session begins on Wednesday with several hot-button issues on the table.(wdbj7)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:05 AM EST
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 2022 General Assembly begins today at the state capitol, and Republicans now have power in the House of Delegates and in the Governor’s mansion - creating a different landscape than in recent years.

It is anticipated that the GOP is aiming to essentially un-do a lot of what Democrats have passed through the past few sessions.

When it comes to marijuana, incoming governor Glenn Youngkin has said he’s not aiming to repeal the legalization of cannabis in Virginia.

However, a lot of the logistics for certain aspects of marijuana law are uncertain.

So far, democrats hope to move up the retail sale of cannabis to 2023 instead of 2024 and also allow for the re-sentencing of people currently behind bars for certain cannabis crimes.

Education-wise, House Republicans are looking to re-instate schools reporting any student misdemeanors on school grounds to police. That policy was changed as democrats hoped to curb the school-to-prison pipeline.

Another hot-button issue is election laws. The GOP has introduced bills to reinstate the photo ID requirement in order to vote and to cut the early voting period from 45 days to two weeks or less.

