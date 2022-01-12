Healthcare Pros
1 injured after Navy helicopter makes emergency landing in Virginia

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One person is hurt after a Navy helicopter had to make an emergency landing in Isle of Wight County.

State police say the call came in around 11:30 Wednesday morning.

Officials say as the helicopter was making the emergency landing, the momentum of the aircraft caused it to slide into a wood line and strike several trees.

There were three people on board at the time; the two pilots were not hurt.

A passenger in the back was sent to a local hospital with minor injuries.

An investigation remains underway.

