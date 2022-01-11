Virginia Career Works resumes monthly in-person hiring events

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Career Works in Roanoke has resumed holding in-person hiring events on a monthly basis for those looking to re-enter the workforce.

The event January 13 is in partnership with the Roanoke Re-Entry Council.

Toni McLawhorn, a one-stop coordinator with the organization, says they’ll be able to help those who’ve been incarcerated and are seeking to re-enter society and the workforce.

McLawhorn says there are still many employers looking to fill positions.

“With this event, we’re looking at not just general barriers, like maybe transportation and childcare and that sort of thing, but the barrier of having been incarcerated so we do what we can. We have resources to help people with a lot of different situations, not just the incarceration. This event is open to anybody as far as the hiring event. It is not just for the formerly incarcerated,” said Toni McLawhorn the one-stop coordinator at Virginia Career Works Blue Ridge.

Thursday’s event will feature about 10 agencies and organizations, looking to help folks get back to work in various ways.

You can head over to Virginia Career Works Center in Roanoke, and they can help job seekers with resumes and interview skills ahead of the event.

If you can’t make it to January’s hiring events, they plan to host another at the end of February.

